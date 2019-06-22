Russia Ready to Work With Any Elected Prime Minister in UK - Putin

Russia is ready to work with any elected prime minister of the United Kingdom, Russian President Vladimir Putin told Rossiya 1 broadcaster

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKIY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2019) Russia is ready to work with any elected prime minister of the United Kingdom, Russian President Vladimir Putin told Rossiya 1 broadcaster.

When asked whether he supports any candidate for this post, Putin said that he had no favorites.

"The person, who will be elected by the [Conservative] party, will become the prime minister. We will work with any person," Putin said.

The president also called "strange" the system of prime minister election in the United Kingdom.

"The only thing I would like to draw your attention to is that all the time they point their finger at us with regard to the democratic processes in Russia, voting rights and so on.

The queen, as we know, does not solve any issues and performs formal duties of the head of state, while the prime minister has all powers. A prime minister resigns. Its Mrs. Theresa May now. How does a new [prime minister] get elected? Through a general election? No. It happens through a 'party get-together,'" Putin added.

At the same time, the president said that Moscow respected this system and would work with any leader who had intention to hold dialogue with Russia.