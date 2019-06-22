UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Ready To Work With Any Elected Prime Minister In UK - Putin

Umer Jamshaid 15 seconds ago Sat 22nd June 2019 | 03:08 PM

Russia Ready to Work With Any Elected Prime Minister in UK - Putin

Russia is ready to work with any elected prime minister of the United Kingdom, Russian President Vladimir Putin told Rossiya 1 broadcaster

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKIY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2019) Russia is ready to work with any elected prime minister of the United Kingdom, Russian President Vladimir Putin told Rossiya 1 broadcaster.

When asked whether he supports any candidate for this post, Putin said that he had no favorites.

"The person, who will be elected by the [Conservative] party, will become the prime minister. We will work with any person," Putin said.

The president also called "strange" the system of prime minister election in the United Kingdom.

"The only thing I would like to draw your attention to is that all the time they point their finger at us with regard to the democratic processes in Russia, voting rights and so on.

The queen, as we know, does not solve any issues and performs formal duties of the head of state, while the prime minister has all powers. A prime minister resigns. Its Mrs. Theresa May now. How does a new [prime minister] get elected? Through a general election? No. It happens through a 'party get-together,'" Putin added.

At the same time, the president said that Moscow respected this system and would work with any leader who had intention to hold dialogue with Russia.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Moscow Russia Vladimir Putin Same United Kingdom May June Post All

Recent Stories

No test or interview, govt to now recruit people t ..

22 minutes ago

Nine People Killed in Plane Crash in Northern Hawa ..

13 seconds ago

NCM helps set global priorities at World Meteorolo ..

39 minutes ago

Souq Al Jubail launches Dates Festival in Sharjah

39 minutes ago

CDA decides to reconstruct Burma Bridge from next ..

35 minutes ago

Zardari out to pit Sindhis, Muhajirs against each ..

35 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.