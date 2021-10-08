Russia is ready to work with the German government regardless of its composition and is interested in continuing relations with Berlin, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday when commenting on recent elections in Germany

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2021) Russia is ready to work with the German government regardless of its composition and is interested in continuing relations with Berlin, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday when commenting on recent elections in Germany.

"We will naturally accept any choice of the German people. Now we are observing how potential coalitions are being formed in one format, in another format. It will be important for us to work with the German government, whatever it may be," Lavrov told representatives of the Association of European Businesses.