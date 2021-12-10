Russia Ready to Work With Anyone Able to Make Kiev Comply With Minsk Agreements - Ryabkov

UrduPoint.com

Moscow is ready to work with anyone who can help induce Kiev to comply with the Minsk agreements, including with the United States, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2021) Moscow is ready to work with anyone who can help induce Kiev to comply with the Minsk agreements, including with the United States, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said.

"We are ready to talk with everyone in the interests of preventing a further rollback of Kiev from the Minsk agreements, from the Minsk package of measures," Ryabkov said at a press conference at the Rossiya Segodnya news agency.

Russia "has an openness to dialogue, including with the United States, on this topic," he added.

