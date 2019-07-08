Russia Ready to Work with New Greek Government on All Topical Issues - Prime Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2019) Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev on Monday congratulated Kyriakos Mitsotakis on his appointment as head of the Greek government and reaffirmed readiness to work actively on the government level on all topical issues of bilateral relations, the press service of the Russian government reported.

"Russia and Greece have friendly, partnership relations. Trade, economic and investment cooperation is developing progressively, joint projects are being implemented in the energy, industry, infrastructure, science, culture and other sectors," Medvedev said in a congratulatory telegram.

"I reaffirm our readiness to work [with Greece] on the government level on all topical issues of the bilateral agenda," the Russian prime minister stressed.