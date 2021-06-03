Russia Ready to Work With New Israeli Government - Deputy Foreign Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2021) Moscow is ready to cooperate with the new Israeli government, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov told Sputnik on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Yair Lapid, the leader of Israel's largest opposition party Yesh Atid, announced that he had succeeded in forming a government coalition.

"Of course, we are ready to work with any government elected by the Israeli people," Bogdanov said on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

