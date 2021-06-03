UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Ready To Work With New Israeli Government - Deputy Foreign Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 03:48 PM

Russia Ready to Work With New Israeli Government - Deputy Foreign Minister

Moscow is ready to cooperate with the new Israeli government, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov told Sputnik on Thursday

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2021) Moscow is ready to cooperate with the new Israeli government, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov told Sputnik on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Yair Lapid, the leader of Israel's largest opposition party Yesh Atid, announced that he had succeeded in forming a government coalition.

"Of course, we are ready to work with any government elected by the Israeli people," Bogdanov said on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

This year's edition of the forum is taking place in-person from Wednesday through Saturday at St. Petersburg's ExpoForum Convention and Exhibition Center. The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency, the umbrella media organization that includes such brands as Sputnik, RIA Novosti, InoSMI, and Baltnews, among others, is an official media partner of the country's major economic forum.

Related Topics

Israel Moscow Russia St. Petersburg Media From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Head of Russia's SVR, Belarusian KGB Chief Discuss ..

2 minutes ago

UK Prime Minister Marks 4th Anniversary of London ..

2 minutes ago

Italy Opens Preliminary Registration for COVID-19 ..

2 minutes ago

‘No salary if govt employees refuse Covid-19 vac ..

17 minutes ago

Chinese mainland reports 15 new locally transmitte ..

9 minutes ago

Indonesia's Merapi volcano erupts 4 times, spewing ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.