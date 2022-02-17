Russia Ready to Work With US on Possibility of Mutual Verification of Facilities in Europe

Moscow is ready to "work out" with the United States the possibility of mutual verification of US systems Aegis Ashore and a number of Russian facilities in Europe, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2022) Moscow is ready to "work out" with the United States the possibility of mutual verification of US systems Aegis Ashore and a number of Russian facilities in Europe, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

"We have recorded that the United States was taking the Russian approach as a basis, which provides for the mutual settlement of mutual concerns in the context of the previously existing INF Treaty," the Russian-language version of the document, which was transferred to the United States, says.

"The option of the development of our idea of mutual verification measures proposed by the US side in relation to the Aegis Ashore systems in Romania and Poland, as well as some facilities in the European part of Russia, can be further taken into consideration," the document says.