Russia Ready to Work With US on Syria - Ambassador

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2021) Russia is ready to work with the United States on post-conflict rebuilding, de-mining and counterterrorism in Syria, as long as the country's sovereignty is respected, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov told Sputnik.

"We assume that our troops in Syria will remain in contact to prevent any incidents. In addition, it would be useful to find areas where Russia and the US could cooperate. For instance, on humanitarian aid, post-conflict rebuilding, de-mining, helping refugees and internally displaced persons return, and counterterrorism. We are ready for such cooperation ” on condition that Syria's sovereignty is respected," the ambassador said.