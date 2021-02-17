Russia Ready to Work With US to Solve Issues With Diplomatic Missions - Ryabkov

Moscow is ready to work with US President Joe Biden and his team to resolve issues related to the two countries' diplomatic missions, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2021) Moscow is ready to work with US President Joe Biden and his team to resolve issues related to the two countries' diplomatic missions, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has said recently that the US State Department showed readiness for dialogue to solve issues related to the work of the two countries' diplomats.

"We are getting ready for this dialogue, we are currently working through our embassies, passing the documents and speaking to Americans here, and the same thing is going on in Washington via the embassy and the State Department.

But, apart from the communication via diplomatic channels, it is important to prepare a sort of tangible basis to organize specialized consultations, for a special round of talks. It may even be between the agencies," Ryabkov said.

At the same time, if the United States attempts to disrupt the work of the Russian diplomats and embassy staff � by making it hard to obtain visas, for instance, � "they will get the same thing in response, we'll find a way to respond," Ryabkov said.

"Probably even asymmetrically, there should be no doubt about that," the diplomat added.