UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Ready To Work With US To Solve Issues With Diplomatic Missions - Ryabkov

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 12:45 PM

Russia Ready to Work With US to Solve Issues With Diplomatic Missions - Ryabkov

Moscow is ready to work with US President Joe Biden and his team to resolve issues related to the two countries' diplomatic missions, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2021) Moscow is ready to work with US President Joe Biden and his team to resolve issues related to the two countries' diplomatic missions, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has said recently that the US State Department showed readiness for dialogue to solve issues related to the work of the two countries' diplomats.

"We are getting ready for this dialogue, we are currently working through our embassies, passing the documents and speaking to Americans here, and the same thing is going on in Washington via the embassy and the State Department.

But, apart from the communication via diplomatic channels, it is important to prepare a sort of tangible basis to organize specialized consultations, for a special round of talks. It may even be between the agencies," Ryabkov said.

At the same time, if the United States attempts to disrupt the work of the Russian diplomats and embassy staff � by making it hard to obtain visas, for instance, � "they will get the same thing in response, we'll find a way to respond," Ryabkov said.

"Probably even asymmetrically, there should be no doubt about that," the diplomat added.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Washington Same United States May From

Recent Stories

Russian Cargo Spacecraft Was Docked to ISS Manuall ..

52 seconds ago

Man dies after shawl stuck in wheel chain of loade ..

54 seconds ago

'Love it' - Brady changes tune on tennis, reaches ..

56 seconds ago

PTI to sweep Senate polls with thumping majority: ..

20 minutes ago

Moscow Not Ruling Out Applying to Register Russian ..

20 minutes ago

Medvedev stays cool in heat to topple Rublev

21 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.