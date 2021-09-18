UrduPoint.com

Russia Ready To Work Within Arctic Council On Fighting Forest Fires - Senior Official

Umer Jamshaid 17 minutes ago Sat 18th September 2021 | 11:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2021) Russia will pay special attention to the problem of forest fires during its chairmanship of the Arctic Council and is ready to boost cooperation within the organization on this matter, Nikolai Korchunov, a senior official of the Arctic Council, told Sputnik.

"Fighting forest fires will be in the spotlight during Russia's chairmanship. Our goal is to ensure effective international cooperation on this issue. We are ready to consider establishing a cooperation mechanism if all our partners support it," Korchunov, who also serves as the ambassador-at-large of the Russian Foreign Ministry, said.

Members of the council are also expected to share their experience fighting fires and discuss the most effective technologies, Korchunov added.

The council, which was set up in 1996, brings together Canada, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, RussiaSweden, and the United States. The intergovernmental forum focuses on the environmental protection of the Arctic and addresses other aspects of the situation in the region.

Member states take turns to hold a two-year chairmanship of the council. Russia became the chair on May 20.

