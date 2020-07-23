Russia Reaffirms Commitment to Inclusive Political Process in Libya Ahead of UNGA Session

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2020) Russia continues to advocate for a political process in Libya that would reflect the perspectives of key stakeholders, and again calls for a ceasefire, the Foreign Ministry said in a keynote paper published Thursday in the run-up to September's UN General Assembly.

"We believe that political process in Libya has no alternative. We insist on the need to listen to all sides in Libya, including when planning international assistance in stopping the conflict.

.. We call for a swift end to military operations and restoration of lasting and unified state institutions, including security agencies," the paper read.

The nine-year war in Libya is likely to feature heavily at the 75th UN General Assembly in New York from September 15-30. The North African country has been split in two parts governed by rival administrations ” a UN-backed government in the western capital Tripoli and Egypt-allied commander Khalifa Haftar in the east.