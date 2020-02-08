CARACAS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2020) The Russian delegation to Venezuela stressed its respect for the country's sovereignty as well as solidarity with its struggle against the US economic sanctions during Friday's negotiations in Caracas, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"We have firmly emphasized our adherence to respecting Venezuela's sovereignty, our solidarity with the Venezuelan leadership and the Venezuelan people in their struggle against an illegal pressure by the United States and its accomplices," the diplomat said during a press conference.