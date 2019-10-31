UrduPoint.com
Russia Reaffirms Strong Support For Effort To Boost OSCE Effectiveness - Lavrov

Thu 31st October 2019 | 05:24 PM

Russia is strongly committed to all efforts aimed at increasing the effectiveness of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday at a meeting in Moscow with OSCE Secretary General Thomas Greminger

"We reaffirm our support for your efforts to increase the effectiveness of the OSCE. We see that your team is sincerely aimed at forming a unifying agenda for the organization, at restoring trust between the member states, which of course was seriously undermined. Russia invariably advocates that the OSCE be used as a platform for dialogue and a search for collective response to common challenges," Lavrov said.

The OSCE is the world's largest security-oriented intergovernmental organization comprising 57 states. The organization is engaged in such issues as arms control, the promotion of human rights, freedom of the press and fair elections.

The OSCE has been involved in various conflict mitigation processes across Europe, including in Donbas, Nagorno-Karabakh and Transnistria. However, it has been repeatedly criticized for its ineffectiveness and low progress on peace in the areas in which it operates. Moscow believes that the crisis in the group is linked to the aggressive and irresponsible policy of the Western countries toward other states.

