Russia Reaffirms Support For Brazil's Bid To Become UNSC Permanent Member - Lavrov

Umer Jamshaid Published April 18, 2023 | 01:30 AM

BRASILIA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2023) Russia reaffirms support for Brazil in its aspiration to become a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council as part of a just reform of the global governance, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

"As part of our common effort to promote an equitable reform of the mechanisms and institutions of global governance, we will work closely in the UN, in its Security Council, where Brazil is currently a non-permanent member. And we reaffirmed today our support for Brazil's bid to be granted a permanent seat on the UN Security Council, just as we support India, and in this regard we also support the need to address the interests of the African continent," Lavrov said at a joint press conference with Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira.

Brazil advocates a reform of the UN Security Council with a view to expand the number of the permanent members. In 2010, it created the G4 alliance with Germany, India, and Japan to support each other's bids for permanent seats. Russia has repeatedly expressed its backing for Brazil's aspirations.

Brazil is the first leg of Lavrov's tour to several Latin American countries, which will run from April 17-21 and also include Venezuela, Nicaragua and Cuba.

