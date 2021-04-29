UrduPoint.com
Russia Reasonably Expects Rise Of Infections, COVID-19 In Fall - Rospotrebnadzor Head

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 11:30 PM

Russia Reasonably Expects Rise of Infections, COVID-19 in Fall - Rospotrebnadzor Head

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2021) Anna Popova, the head of Russia's consumer health watchdog Rospotrebnadzor, said on Thursday that by the fall, the department reasonably expected an increase in all viral infections and, most likely, COVID-19.

"By the fall, we quite reasonably expect a certain dynamics of seasonal growth of all viral respiratory infections and, most likely, the new coronavirus disease," Popova told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

She noted that scientists around the world are asking themselves how often the people would have to be vaccinated against the coronavirus. Now, she stressed, it is necessary to complete the immunization of 60 percent of the adult population of the country.

