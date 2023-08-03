Open Menu

Russia Rebukes US, France For Ending Assistance To Niger After Coup - Deputy Envoy To UN

Faizan Hashmi Published August 03, 2023 | 11:54 PM

Russian First Deputy Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyansky on Thursday rebuked the United States, United Kingdom and France for spewing "benevolent slogans" but threatening to halt assistance to Niger after the coup in that country

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2023) Russian First Deputy Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyansky on Thursday rebuked the United States, United Kingdom and France for spewing "benevolent slogans" but threatening to halt assistance to Niger after the coup in that country.

"Despite all of their benevolent slogans, donor assistance from Western states is not selfless and always comes with political preconditions," Polansky said during a UN Security Council session on famine and conflict-induced global food insecurity. "Another example is the threats we're hearing now from Josep Borrell, as well as the leadership of the UK, France, and the US to stop helping Niger. Did people suddenly stop starving there after the coup?"

Polyanskiy said the Western states do not take into consideration the needs of the population in developing countries, in keeping with their unchanged colonial nature and habit of using aid as a control tool.

Some African countries have firsthand experience with conditional Western aid whereby they lost their sovereignty and political independence as a result of accepting it, he said.

Russia understands the necessity of having uninterrupted supplies of food to African states for their socio-economic development and political stability, highlighting Moscow's focus on delivering several types of grain to the countries in need.

On July 26, Niger's presidential guard removed President Mohamed Bazoum from power. The guard's commander, Gen. Abdourahmane Tchiani, proclaimed himself to be the new leader of Niger.

The United Kingdom announced soon after that it was halting long-term development assistance to Niger. The European Union and France followed suit shortly after, while the United States said its aid to the country was at stake.

