Russia recaptures part of Kursk region

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) Russia on Thursday claimed to have recaptured a swath of territory in its western Kursk region, where Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky conceded Moscow's troops were mounting a counter-offensive.

Kyiv launched a shock incursion into Russia's Kursk border region on August 6, advancing kilometres into Russian territory and seizing dozens of settlements.

The attack -- the biggest by a foreign army on Russian territory since World War II -- caught Moscow off-guard as its invasion drags through its third year.

Russia has insisted from the very start it would expel Ukrainian troops from the region.

But it had until now appeared to be on the back foot, marshalling a humanitarian response and evacuating some 150,000 people.

"Units of the 'North' group of troops liberated 10 settlements within two days," Russia's defence ministry said in a statement posted on its Telegram channel.

Speaking at a press conference in Kyiv, Zelensky said "Russians have launched counter-offensive actions."

He did not provide details on the extent of Russian operations, but said the incursion was still "going in line with our Ukrainian plan".

Ukraine's commander-in-chief Oleksandr Syrsky said in late August that Kyiv had seized 100 settlements and almost 1,300 square kilometres (500 square miles) of Russian territory.

Kyiv says it does not want to annex parts of Russia -- as Moscow has done in eastern Ukraine -- but hopes it could force its enemy to divert troops and could be a powerful bargaining chip in any negotiations.