Russia Recaptures Village In Kursk Region: Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published August 15, 2024 | 05:00 PM

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) Russia's defence ministry said Thursday its forces had recaptured a village in the Kursk region after it was seized by Ukraine in its cross-border incursion.

In the first such claim since the start of the Ukrainian offensive, the ministry said the army had "completed destruction of the enemy and restored control of the settlement of Krupets".

The defence ministry said that Russian forces were continuing to "repel the attempted incursion of the Ukrainian armed forces", which began more than a week ago.

Moscow said that using aircraft, artillery and drones, its forces had "foiled the latest enemy attacks" including attempts to break through deeper into Russian territory using mobile groups.

