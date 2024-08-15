Russia Recaptures Village In Kursk Region: Ministry
Faizan Hashmi Published August 15, 2024 | 05:00 PM
Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) Russia's defence ministry said Thursday its forces had recaptured a village in the Kursk region after it was seized by Ukraine in its cross-border incursion.
In the first such claim since the start of the Ukrainian offensive, the ministry said the army had "completed destruction of the enemy and restored control of the settlement of Krupets".
The defence ministry said that Russian forces were continuing to "repel the attempted incursion of the Ukrainian armed forces", which began more than a week ago.
Moscow said that using aircraft, artillery and drones, its forces had "foiled the latest enemy attacks" including attempts to break through deeper into Russian territory using mobile groups.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 August 2024
Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be met by 31st
IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest
Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in women's Tour de France
FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry production
PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sindh from Aug 16-18; rain in uppe ..
Record scholarships issued for Police employees children
NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM
PMDC to issue digital license certificates
Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC
ICAMEA hosts webinar on “Interim Afghan Government three years in Power"
More Stories From World
-
Biden goes from star to sideshow at Democratic convention21 minutes ago
-
'I wanted the job': Sudanese woman defies Libya patriarchy as mechanic21 minutes ago
-
Seoul residents sweating with record 'tropical nights' weather21 minutes ago
-
'Very strong' typhoon buffets Japan's Pacific coast41 minutes ago
-
Girona earn draw at Betis on La Liga opening day2 hours ago
-
Defending champion Gauff crashes out in WTA Cincinnati opener2 hours ago
-
Brazil, Colombia urge fresh Venezuela elections2 hours ago
-
Champions Inter out in front as Serie A rivals ring the changes2 hours ago
-
Thai lawmakers to vote on Shinawatra heiress as PM2 hours ago
-
Seoul breaks 118-year record with 26th 'tropical night'2 hours ago
-
6.1-magnitude earthquake shakes Taiwan2 hours ago
-
Shamar shines as wickets tumble and South Africa hit back2 hours ago