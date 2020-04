Russia Received 150Mln Medical Masks From China Via Various Channels - Putin

About 150 million medical masks were delivered to Russia via various channels from China, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2020) About 150 million medical masks were delivered to Russia via various channels from China, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.

"When our friends had hard times in February, we sent them 2 million masks. Today, 150 million masks have already arrived from China via various channels," Putin said at a meeting on the sanitary-epidemiological situation in Russia.