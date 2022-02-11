(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2022) A source in the Russian Foreign Ministry confirmed to Sputnik that Moscow had received a request from Kiev to clarify military activities through the OSCE channels.

Earlier, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said that Kiev had asked Russia for clarification on military activities in areas adjacent to the territory of Ukraine. He also indicated that Kiev was waiting for a response from Russia with information about the areas of military activity and the number of military personnel within 48 hours.

"Yes, we confirm the receipt from Ukraine today via the OSCE communication network of a request for clarification of unusual military activities," a source in the foreign ministry said.

"We do not consider it justified, since the activity is not unusual and does not give grounds for launching a mechanism to reduce military danger under the 2011 Vienna Document on confidence and security building measures," the source added.

"We consider the Ukrainian request as a distraction from Kiev's own significant unusual military activity, which is conducting daily shelling of Donbas," he said.

Kiev's request contains unacceptable terminology regarding Russia's Crimea, the source noted.