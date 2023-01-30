UrduPoint.com

Russia Received New Information About Key US Individuals In Ukraine Biological Projects

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 30, 2023 | 06:24 PM

The Russian military has received new information about the key figures involved in US military biological projects in Ukraine, who have been "in the shadows" until now, Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov, the head of the radiation, chemical and biological defense troops of the Russian armed forces, said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2023) The Russian military has received new information about the key figures involved in US military biological projects in Ukraine, who have been "in the shadows" until now, Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov, the head of the radiation, chemical and biological defense troops of the Russian armed forces, said on Monday.

"From the accounting documents... we have received new information about the key figures involved in the so-called Ukrainian projects that have so far remained 'in the shadows," Kirillov told a briefing.

All necessary materials will be transferred to the Russian Investigative Committee to take measures to bring the perpetrators to justice, Kirillov added.

Among the previously unknown key participants of the US military-biological activities in Ukraine is Karen Saylors, CEO and co-founder at Labyrinth Global Health, who has been working in Ukraine since 2016 as a leading consultant for the UP-10 project to study the ways of spreading African swine fever.

Also on the list is professor Colin Johnson, employee of the University of Tennessee, director of the Institute for the Study of Host Pathogen Systems, who supervised the UP-8 project on the study of the causative agent of Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever and orthohantavirus in Ukraine, and also supervised the process of taking biological samples from Ukrainian servicemen.

Another key figure in the projects is Lewis Von Thaer, CEO of Battelle Memorial Institute � a major contractor for the Pentagon and the US Energy Department � has supervised the implementation of research projects related to zoonotic infections in Ukraine since 2003, Kirillov said.�

