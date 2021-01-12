UrduPoint.com
Russia Received No Additional Requests From Germany On Khangoshvili Case - Prosecution

Faizan Hashmi 10 seconds ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 06:10 AM

Russia Received No Additional Requests From Germany on Khangoshvili Case - Prosecution

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2021) Germany did not request additional information from Russia in connection with the murder of former militant Zelimkhan Khangoshvili, Petr Gorodov, head of the main department of international legal cooperation of the Russian Prosecutor General's Office, told Sputnik.

"The Russian Prosecutor General's Office received two Berlin Prosecutor's Office's requests for legal assistance from the Federal Department of Justice of the Federal Republic of Germany, which were answered. Additional information was not requested," Gorodov said, answering a relevant question.

Khangoshvili was shot in the Tiergarten park in Berlin in August 2019.

German investigators claimed that the suspect, a Russian national, had been ordered to murder Khangoshvili by "Russian government agencies." Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow had discussed the extradition of Khangoshvili with Berlin informally, but the request was denied.

According to Sputnik sources in the Russian security agencies, Khangoshvili was an active participant of the terrorist underground in the Northern Caucasus and was involved in organizing the attack on a school in Beslan in 2004, which resulted in the deaths of 334 people, including 186 children.

