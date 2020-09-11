WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2020) Russia has not received any answers from the Organziation for the Prevention of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) on the alleged staged chlorine attack incident in Duma, Syria, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said.

"We dedicated a special Arria-Formula meeting to this incident this January with extensive evidence of the staged nature of the episode, which was marked by deliberate flaws in ballistic, toxicology and chemical analyses," Nebenzia said on Thursday. "We still didn't revive answers from these multiple examples of malpractices from the OPCW Technical Secretariat."

In January, members of the UN Security Council held an informal meeting at the request of the Russian mission to assess the situation regarding the fact finding mission's Final Report on the alleged chlorine incident in Duma.

In November, WikiLeaks published an email from a member of the OPCW mission to Syria to his superiors in which he voiced gravest concerns about the redacted version of the fact finding mission's report he had co-authored.

The member said the report, which is understood to have been edited by the Technical Secretariat, misrepresented facts, omitted certain details and introduced "unintended bias" thereby morphing into something very different than the original draft.

Nebezia said the incident was also marked by manipulation of the conclusions by the ethical team and by harassment of those experts that came to alternative conclusions.

In July 2019, Russia's envoy to the OPCW, Alexander Shulgin charged that the organization's mission head probing claims of a chemical attack in Duma had never traveled to this city.

Reports about an alleged chemical attack in Duma emerged on April 7, 2018. The European Union and the United States promptly accused the Syrian government while Damascus denied any involvement. Syria and Russia said that the attack was staged by local militants and the White Helmets group.

A week later, without waiting for the results of an international investigation, the United States, the United Kingdom and France hit what they called Syria's chemical weapons facilities with more than 100 missiles in response to the alleged attack.