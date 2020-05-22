Russia Received No Notifications From US on Pullout From Open Skies Treaty - Zakharova

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2020) Moscow did not receive any official notifications or clarifications from the United States on its withdrawal from the Open Skies Treaty, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"We did not receive official notifications and clarifications from our US partners and colleagues, what would it all mean. This is an international treaty, it has an implementation format, it has obligations of the parties that are fixed. And in this regard, public statements, to put it mildly, are not enough for drawing conclusions regarding the intentions of the US side," Zakharova said on air of the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

Russia is awaiting clarification from the US in connection with statements on withdrawal from the Open Skies Treaty in order to form an attitude towards their position, she said.

"In addition to public debate, in addition to public statements, there is the usual normal practice of observing agreements and treaties. There are mechanisms for their implementation, namely there is an appropriate commission where you can come and state your claims. And there are also diplomatic channels through which we are waiting for relevant clarifications from the US side in order to form our attitude to their position. This is done in general by diplomats routinely, usually, and I think that we will subsequently formulate our approach," Zakharova said.