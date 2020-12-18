UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Received No Offers From US On Convicts Exchange - Foreign Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 55 seconds ago Fri 18th December 2020 | 08:07 PM

Russia Received No Offers From US on Convicts Exchange - Foreign Ministry

Russia has not received any offers from the United States to exchange convicts, the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2020) Russia has not received any offers from the United States to exchange convicts, the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik.

Earlier, media reported that the exchange of US citizen Paul Whelan, convicted on espionage charges in Russia, was possible in the coming months. According to some reports, Whelan should be exchanged for Russian citizens Konstantin Yaroshenko and Viktor Bout, convicted in the United States.

"The question of returning Russian citizens, sentenced to imprisonment in the United States, to their homeland was repeatedly raised in the course of contacts with the Americans through the Russian Foreign Ministry," the ministry said.

"For this purpose, Washington has repeatedly been offered to consider the procedure for invoking the Council of Europe convention on the transfer of convicts," it added.

"In March of this year, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov sent an oral message to US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, calling on the US authorities to release Russian citizens serving sentences in the United States on humanitarian grounds due to the spread of COVID-19," the ministry recalled.

Unfortunately, all attempts to somehow resolve this issue were ignored by the US side, it said.

"As for the possibility of carrying out any exchanges of convicts between Russia and the United States, the Russian Foreign Ministry did not receive any official proposals from Washington on this issue," the ministry concluded.

Related Topics

Exchange Russia Europe Washington Oral United States March Media All From Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Poland's PGNiG to Pump Shale Oil From Norway's Gra ..

54 seconds ago

PMC allows students for free recounting of MDCAT e ..

57 seconds ago

District and Session Judge Battagram inaugurates T ..

58 seconds ago

Abdul Noor of Asian Gym wins Army Wrestling title

1 minute ago

Pakistan, UAE ‘always stood with each other shou ..

53 minutes ago

Indian Army targets UN vehicle from across the LoC ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.