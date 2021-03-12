Russia Received No Official Proposals for Normandy Summit So Far - Source

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2021) The Russian side did not receive any proposals, invitations or other official documents regarding the summit in the "Normandy format" (Russia, Ukraine, Germany, France) to resolve the conflict in Donbas, and Moscow will consider any possible invitations, but any meeting of leaders in the absence of implemented decisions from the previous summit is meaningless, an informed source in Moscow told Sputnik on Friday.

Earlier, the head of the Kiev delegation to the trilateral contact group on Donbass, Leonid Kravchuk, told reporters that the summit was planned to be held in April.

"The Russian side has not received any proposals, invitations or other official documents regarding the Normandy format summit," the source said.

"When they arrive, we will consider them, but we believe that convening a summit in the absence of implementation of the decisions of the previous meeting is meaningless," the source said.