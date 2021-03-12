UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Received No Official Proposals For Normandy Summit So Far - Source

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 12th March 2021 | 06:30 PM

Russia Received No Official Proposals for Normandy Summit So Far - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2021) The Russian side did not receive any proposals, invitations or other official documents regarding the summit in the "Normandy format" (Russia, Ukraine, Germany, France) to resolve the conflict in Donbas, and Moscow will consider any possible invitations, but any meeting of leaders in the absence of implemented decisions from the previous summit is meaningless, an informed source in Moscow told Sputnik on Friday.

Earlier, the head of the Kiev delegation to the trilateral contact group on Donbass, Leonid Kravchuk, told reporters that the summit was planned to be held in April.

"The Russian side has not received any proposals, invitations or other official documents regarding the Normandy format summit," the source said.

"When they arrive, we will consider them, but we believe that convening a summit in the absence of implementation of the decisions of the previous meeting is meaningless," the source said.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia France Germany Kiev April From

Recent Stories

Experience Top Apps, and Get Cash Backs – The tr ..

2 minutes ago

Chinese ambassador to Pakistan visits Orange Line ..

23 minutes ago

Mewhish Hayat stuns fans with her new look

27 minutes ago

IPDS and Pakistan Research Center, China Signed Mo ..

30 minutes ago

Govt efforts to empower SBP lauded: Mian Zahid Hus ..

59 minutes ago

UVAS trains Punjab, KP livestock officers

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.