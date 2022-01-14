Russia Received No Proposals for Russian-US-Ukrainian Summit From US Side - Peskov

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2022) Russia received no proposals for a Russia-US-Ukraine summit from the US side, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik.

Earlier, the head of the Ukrainian presidential office, Andriy Yermak, said that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had offered US leader Joe Biden to hold a trilateral virtual summit with the participation of the presidents of Russia, Ukraine and the United States.

He noted that the Ukrainian side was waiting for the reaction of Russia.

"No. So far, nothing has been received," Peskov said, answering whether proposals to hold such a summit had already been received from the US side.