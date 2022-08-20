Russia Received No Proposals From US on Resuming Strategic Stability Dialogue - Embassy

The United States has not made any concrete proposals to Russia on resuming the strategic stability dialogue, the Russian embassy in Washington said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2022) The United States has not made any concrete proposals to Russia on resuming the strategic stability dialogue, the Russian embassy in Washington said on Saturday.

"Presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden reaffirmed their countries' commitment to the New START in the August 1 messages to the participants of the 10th NPT Review Conference.

The US president stated that the administration was ready to expeditiously negotiate a new arms control framework. However we have received no concrete proposals from Washington on the resumption of the bilateral dialogue on strategic stability," the embassy said in a comment to the Newsweek media outlet on the current situation on arms control.