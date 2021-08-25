Russia Received No Purchase Requests From Belarus for S-400 Systems - Defense Official

UrduPoint.com

Belarus has not requested to buy S-400 missile defense systems from Russia, Director of the Russian Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation, Dmitry Shugayev, said on Wednesday

KUBINKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2021) Belarus has not requested to buy S-400 missile defense systems from Russia, Director of the Russian Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation, Dmitry Shugayev, said on Wednesday.

In January, Belarusian air force commander Maj. Gen. Igor Golub said Minsk was seeking to equip its air defense forces with Russian-made S-400 and Pantsir-S systems.

"If Belarus sends an application for purchasing S-400 or Pantsir S-1 systems in due course, it will be considered as soon as possible. We have not received a direct request yet," Shugayev told journalists at the Army-2021 forum in the Moscow Region.

Earlier in August, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko confirmed his country's interest in obtaining S-400. On Sunday, Russian Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov told Russian news agency Interfax that Moscow was ready to supply the missile systems to allied Belarus.

