Russia Received Right To Export Dairy Products To South Korea - Food Watchdog

Muhammad Irfan 20 seconds ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 10:43 PM

Russia Received Right to Export Dairy Products to South Korea - Food Watchdog

Russia has received the right to export dairy products to South Korea, the Russian Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance (Rosselkhoznadzor) said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2020) Russia has received the right to export dairy products to South Korea, the Russian Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance (Rosselkhoznadzor) said on Wednesday.

"The Russian Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance reports that the Rosselkhoznadzor and the South Korean Ministry of food and Drug Safety (MFDS) agreed on a sanitary certificate for dairy product exports from the Russian Federation to South Korea," the statement said.

The document entered into force on November 25, 2020.

