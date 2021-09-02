UrduPoint.com

Russia Received Technical Information On EU COVID Certificate, But No Talks Yet - EU

Russia received the necessary technical information about the EU COVID certificate, but there are no official negotiations on this issue yet, a European Commission spokesperson told Sputnik

"We have been approached by many countries around the world, interested in the EU Digital COVID Certificate. Via the EU Delegations, general and technical information about the certificate has therefore been given to many third countries. This includes also Russia. There are no negotiations, but this is about first general and technical information that has been sent to several third countries," he said.

From July 1, the EU has officially launched an electronic coronavirus certificate, which confirms that its owner is fully vaccinated against coronavirus or has a negative PCR test, or has had COVID and is immune.

As of now, nine non-EU countries have already joined the system for issuing European COVID certificates: Norway, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Switzerland, Vatican City, San Marino, North Macedonia, Turkey, Ukraine.

On August 17, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov expressed the hope that the European Commission would speed up the discussion with Moscow on the mutual recognition of coronavirus vaccination certificates.

At the same time, not a single Russian vaccine against COVID-19 has yet been recognized by the European drug regulator. Some EU countries have separately used Sputnik V. Since March 4, this Russian vaccine has been undergoing a gradual examination procedure at the European Medicines Agency (EMA), which recommends drugs for use in the European Union.

