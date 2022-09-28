UrduPoint.com

Russia Receives Credentials From New EU Ambassador

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 28, 2022 | 01:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2022) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko received on Tuesday the credentials of new EU Ambassador Roland Galharague, the ministry said.

"They agreed to maintain diplomatic contacts in order to cooperate actively on matters of mutual interest," the statement read.

Grushko and Galharague, a French career diplomat, discussed the current state of EU-Russian relations, which the Russian deputy minister described as being "in crisis."

Grushko criticized "confrontational" remarks made recently by EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell as well as continued EU supplies of lethal aid to Ukraine.

Grushko said Russia was disappointed by discrimination against its citizens in the European Union after the EU suspended a visa facilitation deal with Russia and limited transit of goods between mainland Russia and its Kaliningrad exclave on the Baltic Sea.

"Particular attention was drawn to the negative impact of sanctions imposed by the EU unilaterally against Russia on global food security," the Russian ministry said.

