UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Receives India's Advance Payment For S-400 Air Defense Systems - Gov't Agency

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 29th August 2019 | 12:27 PM

Russia Receives India's Advance Payment for S-400 Air Defense Systems - Gov't Agency

Russia has received from India an advance payment for S-400 air defense missile systems, the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation told Sputnik on Thursday

ZHUKOVSKY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2019) Russia has received from India an advance payment for S-400 air defense missile systems, the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation told Sputnik on Thursday.

"As for India's advance payment for the S-400s, this matter has been settled. Due to objective reasons, we do not comment on technical details," the service said at the MAKS-2019 air show, currently underway in Moscow region's Zhukovsky.

The deputy director of the defense cooperation agency, Vladimir Drozhzhov, said on July 9 that Russia hoped to receive the advance payment by the end of 2019 so that deliveries could begin in 2020 and be completed by 2025.

Moscow and New Delhi concluded in October 2018 a contract on the deliveries of the S-400 missile systems to India worth over $5 billion.

Washington has repeatedly criticized India's defense cooperation with Russia, since it sees the country as its major partner in Southern Asia. The United States made an attempt in 2018 to prevent India from reaching the deal with Russia on purchasing the S-400s.

The MAKS-2019 International Aviation and Space Salon is held from August 27 to September 1 in Zhukovsky. This biennial event is among the world's largest of its kind. Russian and foreign aviation experts, manufacturers and businessmen gather to attend exhibitions, roundtables and conferences featuring the latest achievements and novelties in the aviation sphere.

Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the event.

Related Topics

India World Moscow Russia New Delhi Vladimir Putin United States July August September October 2018 2019 2020 Media Event From Asia Billion

Recent Stories

China unveils plan for huge anniversary military p ..

2 minutes ago

Russia, Ukraine Will Not Exchange Prisoners on Thu ..

2 minutes ago

Belarusian Energy Minister Viktor Karan kevich Say ..

2 minutes ago

Bolton in Minsk for rare talks with Belarus strong ..

12 minutes ago

Tokyo stocks edge down on US-China worries

12 minutes ago

Modi endangering world peace by spreading hatred: ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.