UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Receives India's COVID-19 Strain - Health Minister

Umer Jamshaid 20 hours ago Sun 09th May 2021 | 03:10 PM

Russia Receives India's COVID-19 Strain - Health Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2021) Russia has received the Indian mutant strain of the coronavirus to study it, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko told Sputnik on Sunday.

"We have the Indian strain of the coronavirus," Murashko said.

Commenting on Russia's Sputnik Light coronavirus vaccine, the minister noted that foreign countries were showing great interest in the shot.

"It has just been registered," Murashko replied, when asked whether Moscow had received requests to supply the vaccine.

The single-dose Sputnik Light vaccine authorized for use in Russia earlier this week is the first component of Sputnik V ” a vaccine based on recombinant human adenovirus serotype number 26 (rAd26) vector. It has proven effective against all new strains of the coronavirus, with no serious side effects registered following the inoculation.

Related Topics

India Moscow Russia Sunday All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Local Press: Expo 2020 Dubai creates blueprint for ..

9 minutes ago

HRCP condemns carnage in Kabul

10 minutes ago

OIC Strongly Condemns Bombings at Girls School in ..

10 minutes ago

Infinite Clarity and Outclass Imagery Now Availabl ..

16 minutes ago

On International Humanitarian Law Day: OIC Appeals ..

16 minutes ago

PNS Saif Participated In Naval Drills With Us & Ca ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.