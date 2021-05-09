MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2021) Russia has received the Indian mutant strain of the coronavirus to study it, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko told Sputnik on Sunday.

"We have the Indian strain of the coronavirus," Murashko said.

Commenting on Russia's Sputnik Light coronavirus vaccine, the minister noted that foreign countries were showing great interest in the shot.

"It has just been registered," Murashko replied, when asked whether Moscow had received requests to supply the vaccine.

The single-dose Sputnik Light vaccine authorized for use in Russia earlier this week is the first component of Sputnik V ” a vaccine based on recombinant human adenovirus serotype number 26 (rAd26) vector. It has proven effective against all new strains of the coronavirus, with no serious side effects registered following the inoculation.