(@FahadShabbir)

Russia has received from India a request for an additional batch of the Ka-31 helicopters for the country's Navy, the head of the Federal Service of Military-Technical Cooperation, Dmitry Shugayev, has said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) Russia has received from India a request for an additional batch of the Ka-31 helicopters for the country's Navy, the head of the Federal Service of Military-Technical Cooperation, Dmitry Shugayev, has said.

India's Economic Times newspaper reported earlier this spring that the Indian Navy would purchase six more Ka-31 helicopters from Russia. The Indian Navy uses the helicopters for radar surveillance.

"We have recently received a request for an additional delivery of Ka-31 naval helicopters," Shugayev told the National Defense magazine.

He expressed hope that Russia would implement by the end of the year the contract for delivering the Igla-S portable surface-to-air missile to India, and organizing its licensed production in the country.

"We do not exclude an additional delivery of the MiG-29UPG [destroyers]. We will certainly participate in India's tender for 110 destroyers," Shugayev said.