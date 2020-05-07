UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Receives India's Request For Additional Batch Of Ka-31 Helicopters - Official

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 07:10 PM

Russia Receives India's Request for Additional Batch of Ka-31 Helicopters - Official

Russia has received from India a request for an additional batch of the Ka-31 helicopters for the country's Navy, the head of the Federal Service of Military-Technical Cooperation, Dmitry Shugayev, has said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) Russia has received from India a request for an additional batch of the Ka-31 helicopters for the country's Navy, the head of the Federal Service of Military-Technical Cooperation, Dmitry Shugayev, has said.

India's Economic Times newspaper reported earlier this spring that the Indian Navy would purchase six more Ka-31 helicopters from Russia. The Indian Navy uses the helicopters for radar surveillance.

"We have recently received a request for an additional delivery of Ka-31 naval helicopters," Shugayev told the National Defense magazine.

He expressed hope that Russia would implement by the end of the year the contract for delivering the Igla-S portable surface-to-air missile to India, and organizing its licensed production in the country.

"We do not exclude an additional delivery of the MiG-29UPG [destroyers]. We will certainly participate in India's tender for 110 destroyers," Shugayev said.

Related Topics

India Russia From

Recent Stories

UAE participates in remote meeting of police heads ..

44 minutes ago

India planning false flag operation in Pakistan, A ..

59 minutes ago

Railways police vows zero tolerance for the corrup ..

53 minutes ago

Pakistan Coast Guards seizes 3510kg charas

53 minutes ago

Corona deepened poverty by affecting lower income ..

53 minutes ago

Journalists always risked their lives in pursuing ..

53 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.