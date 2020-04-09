UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Receives No Request From Caracas To Provide 3rd Batch Of Aid Over COVID-19- Embassy

Sumaira FH 34 seconds ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 12:11 PM

Russia Receives No Request From Caracas to Provide 3rd Batch of Aid Over COVID-19- Embassy

Russia has nor received a request from Venezuela to provide the third batch of humanitarian assistance in light of COVID-19 pandemic, Russian Ambassador to Caracas Sergey Melik-Bagdasarov told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2020) Russia has nor received a request from Venezuela to provide the third batch of humanitarian assistance in light of COVID-19 pandemic, Russian Ambassador to Caracas Sergey Melik-Bagdasarov told Sputnik.

"There have been no requests through the embassy as for the current moment," Melik-Bagdasarov said, answering the relevant question.

According to the diplomat, Russian and Venezuelan medics are in constant contact over the situation with COVID-19.

Venezuela has already received 30,000 test systems to diagnose coronavirus from Russia.

The Latin American nation has so far registered 166 coronavirus cases, 65 recoveries and seven fatalities.

Related Topics

Russia Caracas Venezuela From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Scale of Global Volunteerism: Only 1 in 4 responde ..

1 minute ago

Samina Ahmad, Manzar Sehbai tie the knot

7 minutes ago

Emirates Skywards extends support,offers flexibili ..

7 minutes ago

Alamgir Welfare Trust – A beacon of hope amidst ..

12 minutes ago

Australians told to spend Easter holidays at home

36 seconds ago

Munir Niazi remembered on 92nd birth anniversary

22 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.