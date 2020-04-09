Russia Receives No Request From Caracas to Provide 3rd Batch of Aid Over COVID-19- Embassy

- Home
Sumaira FH 34 seconds ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 12:11 PM
Russia has nor received a request from Venezuela to provide the third batch of humanitarian assistance in light of COVID-19 pandemic, Russian Ambassador to Caracas Sergey Melik-Bagdasarov told Sputnik
"There have been no requests through the embassy as for the current moment," Melik-Bagdasarov said, answering the relevant question.
According to the diplomat, Russian and Venezuelan medics are in constant contact over the situation with COVID-19.
Venezuela has already received 30,000 test systems to diagnose coronavirus from Russia.
The Latin American nation has so far registered 166 coronavirus cases, 65 recoveries and seven fatalities.