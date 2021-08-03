Russia Recently Issued 22 Visas to US Embassy Employees - Ambassador Antonov

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2021) Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said that in recent days Russia issued 22 visas to the staff of the US Embassy in Moscow, but in return received only an extension of a minister counselor's visa.

"Over the past few days, we have issued 22 visas to Americans heading to work at the embassy in Moscow," Antonov said as quoted on the embassy's Facebook page.

"In response, so far, as a mockery, we have received an extension of the visa for a minister counselor," he said.