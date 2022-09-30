UrduPoint.com

Russia Recognizes Independence Of DPR And LPR Within Borders Of 2014 - Kremlin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 30, 2022 | 02:50 PM

Russia Recognizes Independence of DPR and LPR Within Borders of 2014 - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2022) The territories of the DPR and LPR will become part of Russia within the borders of 2014, within which Moscow previously recognized the independence of these states, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"The Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics are recognized by Russia within the borders of 2014," Peskov told reporters when asked whether the new territories would join Russia in whole or only parts controlled by the Russian armed forces.

Commenting on whet to do with the unliberated territory of the DPR, Peskov said that "it will have to be liberated," since "a state recognized by us within the borders of 2014 joins" Russia.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Luhansk Donetsk Independence

Recent Stories

Blast in Kohlu: One dead, 14 injured

Blast in Kohlu: One dead, 14 injured

1 hour ago
 Imran Khan appears before female judge to apologiz ..

Imran Khan appears before female judge to apologize over his remarks

1 hour ago
 Business plan prepared to bring improvement in PIA ..

Business plan prepared to bring improvement in PIA: Senate informed

2 hours ago
 FBR releases procedure, collection of Capital Valu ..

FBR releases procedure, collection of Capital Value Tax

3 hours ago
 Finance Minister reaffirms govt’s resolve to und ..

Finance Minister reaffirms govt’s resolve to undertake IMF reforms

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 September 202 ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.