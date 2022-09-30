Russia Recognizes Independence of DPR and LPR Within Borders of 2014 - Kremlin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2022) The territories of the DPR and LPR will become part of Russia within the borders of 2014, within which Moscow previously recognized the independence of these states, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"The Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics are recognized by Russia within the borders of 2014," Peskov told reporters when asked whether the new territories would join Russia in whole or only parts controlled by the Russian armed forces.

Commenting on whet to do with the unliberated territory of the DPR, Peskov said that "it will have to be liberated," since "a state recognized by us within the borders of 2014 joins" Russia.