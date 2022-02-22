UrduPoint.com

Russia Recognizes LPR, DPR Within Limits Of Republics' Powers - Foreign Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 22, 2022 | 05:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) Moscow recognizes the LPR and the DPR within the boundaries within which the leadership of the republics exercises its powers, Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko said on Tuesday.

"Within the boundaries within which the leadership of the LPR and DPR exercises its power and jurisdiction," Rudenko told reporters.

When Russia recognizes the independence of the DPR and LPR, we are talking about the borders in which they proclaimed themselves, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"Within the borders in which they proclaimed themselves," Peskov said, answering relevant question.

The borders of the Donetsk People's Republic will be within the Donetsk region, DPR head Denis Pushilin said.

"In the constitution of the Donetsk People's Republic, in the constitution of the Lugansk People's Republic, the borders are within the Donetsk and Luhansk regions. Time will tell further steps," he said on the air of the Rossiya 1 channel.

