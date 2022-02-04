Russia Recognizes Taiwan as Part of China - Joint Statement

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2022) Russia views Taiwan as an inalienable part of China and opposes the island's independence in any form, a joint Russian-Chinese statement said on Friday.

"The Russian side reaffirms its support for the One-China principle, confirms that Taiwan is an inalienable part of China, and opposes any forms of independence of Taiwan," the statement read.

The sides also reaffirm firm mutual support for the protection of their key interests, state sovereignty and territorial integrity, opposing external interference in their domestic affairs.