Russia Recognizes The Insider News Website as 'Foreign Agent Media' - Justice Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2021) The Russian-language Latvian news website The Insider is recognized as "a foreign agent media," in Russia, the Justice Ministry said on Friday.

"The legal entity The Insider SIA, registered in Riga (registration date 06/26/2015), which is the administrator of the domain name of the internet publication The Insider, https://theins.ru," a new entry in the ministry's registry said.