Russia Recognizes The Insider News Website As 'Foreign Agent Media' - Justice Ministry
Umer Jamshaid 12 seconds ago Fri 23rd July 2021 | 07:50 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2021) The Russian-language Latvian news website The Insider is recognized as "a foreign agent media," in Russia, the Justice Ministry said on Friday.
"The legal entity The Insider SIA, registered in Riga (registration date 06/26/2015), which is the administrator of the domain name of the internet publication The Insider, https://theins.ru," a new entry in the ministry's registry said.