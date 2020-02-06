MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2020) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov on Wednesday reconfirmed Moscow's support for the independence and territorial integrity of Lebanon during his conversation with the country's Ambassador, Chawki Bou Nassar, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"During the conversation, [the diplomats] exchanged opinions on the developments in Lebanon and the middle Eastern region as a whole. The Russian side has confirmed its principal stance in support of the sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity of the friendly Lebanese Republic," the ministry said in a statement.

Lebanese citizens took to the streets in mid-October when the government of then-Prime Minister Saad Hariri announced tax hikes on internet calls and tobacco in an attempt to salvage a deteriorating economy. Two weeks later, the entire Hariri government resigned.

On January 22, the new government, led by Prime Minister Hassan Diab, was confirmed to deal with the ongoing political and crisis.