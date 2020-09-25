Russia Records 1 Ceasefire Violation in Syria in Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has recorded one ceasefire violation in the country in the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has registered no breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2020) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has recorded one ceasefire violation in the country in the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has registered no breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

"The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission reviewing issues related to violations of the ceasefire has registered one case of firing in the province of Aleppo. The Turkish side has registered no cases of firing," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

In addition, the Russian military has conducted three humanitarian operations, delivering 440 humanitarian food packages each to the settlements of Irjel and Moukhmar Budjak in Aleppo province, as well as Tadmur in Homs province.

In a separate bulletin, the ministry reported that another 433 Syrian refugees, including 130 women and 221 children, had returned to their home country from Lebanon. Further eight refugees have returned to their places of residence in the Arab republic.

The Syrian army engineering units, meanwhile, have cleared of mines 1.9 hectares (4.7 acres) of land in the settlements of Duma in Damascus province, as well as Jasim and Al Harah in Daraa province. Another 47 explosive devices have been detected and destroyed.