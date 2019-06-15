Russia Records 10 Ceasefire Breaches in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Each of the sides of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian ceasefire have registered 10 truce breaches in the country over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2019) Each of the sides of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian ceasefire have registered 10 truce breaches in the country over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria said on Saturday.

"Over the last 24 hours, the Russian party of the Russia-Turkey Commission on violations of the Joint Agreement has registered 10 cases of firing in the provinces of Latakia (8) and Hama (5). The Turkish side has registered 10 cases of ceasefire violations in the provinces of Aleppo (1), Idlib (2) and Hama (7)," the center said in its daily bulletin.

The number of areas that have signed reconciliation agreements in Syria remained same and totals 2,518. The number of armed formations that have pledged to observe the ceasefire also did not change, standing at 234.

Russia, Turkey and Iran are the guarantors of the ceasefire in the conflict-affected Syria. Russia carries out humanitarian operations across the country on a regular basis and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.