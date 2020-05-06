Russia Records 10,559 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Response Center

(@FahadShabbir)

Russia has registered 10,559 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours (10,102 yesterday), bringing the total to 165,929, the national coronavirus response center said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2020) Russia has registered 10,559 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours (10,102 yesterday), bringing the total to 165,929, the national coronavirus response center said on Wednesday.

"Over the past 24 hours, 10,559 COVID-19 cases have been registered in 82 regions. Of these, 4,314 (or 40.9 percent) have been detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the center said in a statement.

This brings the total tally to 165,929 (+6.8 percent) in 85 regions across Russia.

Of all the new cases, 5,858 have been registered in Moscow, 829 in Moscow region and 312 in St. Petersburg (compared to yesterday's 5,714, 822 and 226, respectively).

The country's COVID-19 death toll has increased by 86 (95 yesterday) to 1,537.

As many as 1,462 COVID-19 patients have recovered over the past 24 hours (1,770 yesterday), bringing the total number of cured people to 21,327.