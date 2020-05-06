UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Records 10,559 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 12:42 PM

Russia Records 10,559 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Russia has registered 10,559 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours (10,102 yesterday), bringing the total to 165,929, the national coronavirus response center said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2020) Russia has registered 10,559 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours (10,102 yesterday), bringing the total to 165,929, the national coronavirus response center said on Wednesday.

"Over the past 24 hours, 10,559 COVID-19 cases have been registered in 82 regions. Of these, 4,314 (or 40.9 percent) have been detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the center said in a statement.

This brings the total tally to 165,929 (+6.8 percent) in 85 regions across Russia.

Of all the new cases, 5,858 have been registered in Moscow, 829 in Moscow region and 312 in St. Petersburg (compared to yesterday's 5,714, 822 and 226, respectively).

The country's COVID-19 death toll has increased by 86 (95 yesterday) to 1,537.

As many as 1,462 COVID-19 patients have recovered over the past 24 hours (1,770 yesterday), bringing the total number of cured people to 21,327.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia St. Petersburg All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Domestic Affairs, COVID-19 Among Reasons Behind Ki ..

2 minutes ago

European stock markets steady at open

2 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan stresses media's key rol ..

2 minutes ago

DC orders inquiry after mills workers stage protes ..

2 minutes ago

Germany eyes accelerated return to normality

5 minutes ago

Germany plans to restart football league in May

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.