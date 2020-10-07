Russia Records 11,115 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 35 seconds ago Wed 07th October 2020 | 01:19 PM

Russia has registered 11,115 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, down from 11,615 yesterday, taking the cumulative case total to 1,248,619, the country's coronavirus response center said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2020) Russia has registered 11,115 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, down from 11,615 yesterday, taking the cumulative case total to 1,248,619, the country's coronavirus response center said on Wednesday.

"In the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 11,115 COVID-19 cases in 85 regions, of which 3,019 (27.2 percent) were detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the response center said in a statement, specifying that the total count has reached 1,248,619.

The largest increase was identified in Moscow, where 3,229 new positive tests were registered (down from 4,082 yesterday).

A total of 456 new cases were recorded in St. Petersburg (up from 411 yesterday) and 395 cases were confirmed in the Moscow region (up from 347 yesterday).

The response center reported 202 new coronavirus-related fatalities, up from 188 yesterday, raising Russia's total death toll to 21,865.

As many as 6,699 coronavirus patients were confirmed to have recovered over the last day, up from 6,252 yesterday, bringing the total number of discharges to 995,2758.

