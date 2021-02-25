UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Records 11,198 COVID-19 Cases In Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 01:10 PM

Russia Records 11,198 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2021) Russia's coronavirus incidence keeps falling, as the single-day increase slashed to the lowest level since October 7 with 11,198 new cases confirmed (down from 11,749 the day before), the coronavirus response center said on Thursday.

On October 7, Russia confirmed 11,115 coronavirus cases.

"Over the past day, 11,198 coronavirus cases were confirmed across 85 regions, including 1,211 cases (10.8 percent) that were detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the cumulative case count has now reached 4,212,100, with the rate of increase at 0.27 percent.

Moscow confirmed 1,406 new coronavirus cases over the given period, down from 1,417 the day before.

The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 911 new cases, up from 909 the day before, and the Moscow Region with 495 new cases, down from 695 on Wednesday.

The response center reported 446 COVID-19 fatalities, up from 383 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 84,876.

Total recoveries increased by 16,102 over the given period, up from 12,218 the day before, and reached 3,767,664.

According to the national consumer health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, over 110 million tests to detect COVID-19 have been conducted in Russia since the beginning of the pandemic, and 579,962 suspected carriers remain under medical monitoring.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia St. Petersburg October From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mahira Khan’s funny video stuns fans

18 minutes ago

Fawad Alam is elated over promotion in Central Con ..

59 minutes ago

CBUAE imposes sanctions on individual for breach a ..

1 hour ago

All schools will be back to regular from March 1: ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan reports 64 deaths due to COVID-19 during ..

2 hours ago

Local Press: UAE’s leaders dare to dream

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.