UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Records 11,823 COVID-19 Cases, 417 Deaths In Past Day - Response Center

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 23rd February 2021 | 01:20 PM

Russia Records 11,823 COVID-19 Cases, 417 Deaths in Past Day - Response Center

Russia has logged 11,823 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, down from 12,604 the day before, taking the overall tally to 4,189,153, the coronavirus response center said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2021) Russia has logged 11,823 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, down from 12,604 the day before, taking the overall tally to 4,189,153, the coronavirus response center said on Tuesday.

"Over the past day, 11,823 coronavirus cases were confirmed across 84 regions, including 1,312 cases (11.1 percent) that were detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the center said.

Russia's cumulative case count has now reached 4,189,153, with the rate of increase at 0.3 percent.

The highest daily increases were confirmed in Moscow (1,198), St. Petersburg (913) and the Moscow Region (732).

The death toll has risen by 417, up from 337 the day before, to 84,047.

Over 3.7 million people have recovered from COVID-19 in Russia. A total of 12,956 patients, up from yesterday's 12,943, have been discharged from hospitals over the past day.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia St. Petersburg From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Kohat administration plans expo for ideas on devel ..

5 minutes ago

UNICEF condemns killing of four women in North Waz ..

5 minutes ago

Top Afghan Peace Official Urges Stakeholders to Pu ..

5 minutes ago

Afghanistan begins Covid vaccine campaign amid sur ..

10 minutes ago

400 kg substandard meat seized in sargodha

10 minutes ago

Offer of re-polling in 20 polling stations manifes ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.