Russia Records 12 Ceasefire Breaches in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian ceasefire has registered 12 truce violations in the country over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 10 ceasefire violations, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Syrian Reconciliation said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2019) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian ceasefire has registered 12 truce violations in the country over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 10 ceasefire violations, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Syrian Reconciliation said on Friday.

"Over the last 24 hours, the Russian party of the Russia-Turkey Commission on violations of the Joint Agreement has registered 12 cases of firing in the provinces of Latakia (10) and Hama (2). The Turkish side has registered ten cases of ceasefire violations in the provinces of Aleppo (2), Idlib (2) and Hama (6)," the center said.

The Russian military delivered 1,000 food sets in humanitarian aid to the residents of Tartus and Aleppo provinces, according to the center.

Russia, Turkey and Iran are the guarantors of the ceasefire in Syria which has been ravaged by an eight-year-long conflict. Russia carries out humanitarian operations across the country on a regular basis and helps the Syrian government in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.

Some 1.8 million Syrian refugees have returned to their homes or places of temporary accommodation in Syria, the recent data released from the Russian and Syrian military coordination staff showed.

