Russia Records 12,505 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2021) Russia's single-day coronavirus increase surged to the highest level since February 22, as 12,505 new cases were confirmed in the last 24 hours (up from 11,699 the day before), which brought the cumulative total to 5,180,454, the Federal response center said on Friday.

On February 22, 12,604 COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the country.

"Over the past day, 12,505 COVID-19 cases were confirmed across 84 Russian regions, including 2,218 cases (17.7 percent) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase grew to 0.24 percent.

Moscow confirmed 5,853 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, up from 5,245 the day before.

This is is the highest single-day increase since January 14. The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 863 new cases, up from 859 the day before, and the Moscow Region with 837 cases, up from 801 the day before.

No new cases were recorded in the Chukotka autonomous region.

The response center reported 396 new fatalities linked to the coronavirus, up from 383 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 125,674.

In the same 24 hours, 10,188 people were discharged from hospitals as recovered across the country, up from 10,096 the previous day, bringing the total to 4,782,183.