Russia Records 13 Ceasefire Breaches In Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

Muhammad Irfan 4 hours ago Thu 13th June 2019 | 01:50 PM

Russia Records 13 Ceasefire Breaches in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian ceasefire has registered 13 truce violations in the country over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 17 ceasefire violations, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2019) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian ceasefire has registered 13 truce violations in the country over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 17 ceasefire violations, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria said on Thursday.

"Over the last 24 hours, the Russian party of the Russia-Turkey Commission on violations of the Joint Agreement has registered 13 cases of firing in the provinces of Latakia (5), Aleppo (2) and Hama (6). The Turkish side has registered 17 cases of ceasefire violations in the provinces of Idlib (5) and Hama (12), " the center said.

Russia, Turkey and Iran are the guarantors of the ceasefire in Syria which has been ravaged by an eight-year-long conflict. Russia carries out humanitarian operations across the country on a regular basis and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.

Some 1.8 million Syrian refugees have returned to places of permanent residence of temporary accommodation, the recent data released from the Russian and Syrian military coordination staff showed.

